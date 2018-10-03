Marie Harf currently serves as a FOX News Channel (FNC) analyst and co-host of FOX News Radio's (FNR) Benson and Harf (weekdays 6-8PM/ET). She joined the network in January 2017.Read More

In this role, Harf provides national security and political analysis across FNC and FOX Business Network's (FBN) daytime and primetime programming. Additionally, alongside co-host and FNC contributor Guy Benson, FNR's Benson and Harf focuses on the latest headlines emanating from the nation's capital.

Most recently, Harf served as the senior adviser for strategic communications to Secretary of State John Kerry. She previously held the position of deputy spokesperson for the State Department from July 2013 until May 2015, where she served as the department's acting spokesperson from March 27, 2015 until May 13 of that year.

Prior to joining the State Department, Harf was the senior adviser and media spokesperson for former Sen. Chuck Hagel, R-Neb., as he was being confirmed to become the Secretary of Defense. Previously, during the 2012 presidential election, she worked on all national security and foreign policy issues for President Barack Obama's re-election campaign in addition to serving as the campaign's press spokesperson on national security issues. She was also a member of President Obama's debate preparation team.

Harf began her federal government career as an analyst on Middle East leadership issues in the CIA's Directorate of Intelligence. She received a master's degree in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science with concentrations in Jewish Studies and Russian & Eastern European Studies from Indiana University.