Frederick M. Hess is a senior fellow and the director of Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where he works on K–12 and higher education issues. He is an executive editor of Education Next, founder and chair of AEI's Conservative Education Reform Network, and author of books like Common Sense School Reform and The Same Thing Over and Over. A former high school teacher he has taught at colleges including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Rice, UPenn, and the University of Virginia.