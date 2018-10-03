Bill Horan

Bill Horan grows corn, soybeans, specialty crops and other grains on a family farm in North Central Iowa. In partnership with his brother, Bill provides leadership to Horan BioProduction, LLC. A former Marine and Vietnam veteran, he received a BS from South Dakota State University and completed the Harvard Business School – Agricultural Executive Education Program. Bill volunteers as a board member for the Global Farmer Network and provides leadership as Chairman. He serves on the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank Advisory Committee, Iowa Dept. of Transportation Freight Advisory Committee and is Chairman of the Board of Western Iowa Energy, a thirty million gallon a year Biodiesel Plant.