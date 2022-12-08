Andrew Hughes is the former chief of staff at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and executive director of the American Cornerstone Institute.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Andrew Hughes is the former chief of staff at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and executive director of the American Cornerstone Institute.