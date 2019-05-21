Stedman Graham is the author of "Identify Leadership: To Lead Others You Must First Lead Yourself
." He chairman and CEO of S. Graham & Associates, a management and marketing consulting firm, and the author of 11 books, including two New York Times best-sellers, Graham has cultivated a reputation for helping organizations and businesses make changes for greater success. A popular public speaker on the topics of identity and self-awareness, Graham believes in the power of education and positive thinking and his own life is indicative of this philosophy. StedmanGraham.com