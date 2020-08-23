Expand / Collapse search
Sander Gerber

Distinguished Fellow

Sander Gerber is CEO of Hudson Bay Capital Management. He is a distinguished fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) and a fellow at the Jewish Council for Public Affairs.