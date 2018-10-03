Robin Gelburd is the President of FAIR Health, a national, independent nonprofit, with the mission of bringing transparency to healthcare costs and insurance reimbursement. FAIR Health maintains a national database of billions of healthcare claims; the data populates products and custom analytics for health plans, government, providers, unions, employers and researchers. FAIR Health also uses its database to power a website that enables consumers to estimate their health care expenditures. Follow FAIRHealth on Twitter @FAIRHealth.