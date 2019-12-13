Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nikki Goeser

Nikki Goeser

Nikki Goeser is the author of Stalked and Defenseless: How Gun Control Helped My Stalker Murder My Husband in Front of Me” and the Executive Director of the Crime Prevention Research Center.