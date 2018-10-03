Michael Guillen, Ph.D.

Michael Guillen was born in East Los Angeles, earned his BS from UCLA and his MS and PhD from Cornell University in physics, mathematics and astronomy. For eight years he was an award-winning physics instructor at Harvard University. For fourteen years he was the Emmy-award-winning science correspondent for ABC News, appearing regularly on "Good Morning America," "20/20," "Nightline," and "World News Tonight." Dr. Guillen is the host of the History Channel series, Where Did It Come From? and producer of the award-winning family movie, LITTLE RED WAGON. He's currently writing a book for Harper Collins on science and the Bible. For more information, go to www.michaelguillen.com.