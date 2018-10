Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson

Lt. Gen. Michelle D. Johnson is Superintendent, U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo. She directs a four-year regimen of military training, academics, athletic and character development programs leading to a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission as a second lieutenant. A distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1981, General Johnson completed graduate studies as a Rhodes Scholar before earning her pilot wings in 1984.