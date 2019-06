Denise George

Denise George is the author of 32 published books (with Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Zondervan, Tyndale House, LifeWay, Bethany House, and others) and more than 1500 magazine articles (in Redbook, Essence, Guideposts, Christianity Today, Decision, and others). ​She taught The Writing Minister at Beeson Divinity School of Samford University for eight years and is the founder of The Book Writing Boot Camp.