Cissie Graham Lynch is the granddaughter of Billy Graham and daughter of Franklin Graham. Since 2010, Cissie has worked as a part of Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association as a ministry spokesperson and special projects producer. She has traveled the world advocating for initiatives that reach women, children, and millennials. Her mission is to stand boldly for the Gospel in an ever-compromising world and encourage others to stand on only the Truth. Cissie lives in Florida with her husband, Corey, and their two children, ages 5 and 2.