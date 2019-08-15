Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Brooke Goldstein

Brooke Goldstein

executive director

Brooke Goldstein is a human rights attorney, author, and filmmaker. She is executive director of The Lawfare Project, which provides pro bono legal services to protect the civil and human rights of the Jewish people worldwide.