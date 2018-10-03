Kristin Fisher currently serves as a Washington D.C based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). She joined the network in 2015.Read More

In this role, Fisher covers the top news stories out of the White House across FNC’s daytime and primetime programming. Most recently, she traveled with Vice President Mike Pence on his trip to Eastern Europe, which included stops in Estonia, Georgia and Montenegro. During the trip, Fisher sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Vice President Pence to discuss the plan for economic growth and tax reform.

While at FNC, she routinely travels alongside both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Fisher reported from both Warsaw, Poland and the G20 Summit in Germany. Previously, she covered the 2016 Campaign Trail where she reported from the floor of both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions.

Prior to joining the network, Fisher served as a freelance correspondent for ABC News/NewsOne and spent four years reporting for WUSA-TV (CBS) in Washington. She pioneered Field Mouse Films, which specialized in making documentary films for both news outlets and corporate clients including, Uber and Starwood Hotels and Resorts. In 2009, she moved to Washington after working at KATV (ABC) in Little Rock, Arkansas and KJCT (ABC) in Grand Junction, Colorado. Fisher also served as a campaign correspondent during the 2008 presidential campaigns where she reported on former Governor Mike Huckabee and then-Senator Hilary Clinton's 2008 presidential runs and the inaugurations of then-Senator Barack Obama.

Fisher is the daughter of two NASA astronauts, Dr. Anna Lee Fisher and Dr. Bill Fisher. Kristin won an Emmy Award for her bi-weekly segments on heroes in the greater Washington community. She received a degree in Communication from Boston University.