Sen. Michael B. Enzi

SEN. MICHAEL ENZI: I'll Embrace Bipartisanship, If Obama Will, Too
SEN. MIKE ENZI & REP. ROB BISHOP: Introducing the Repeal Amendment
Today, on the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate floors, we will introduce a joint measure that is a very simple and clear amendment to the U.S. Constitution—the Repeal Amendment. The sole purpose of the Repeal Amendment is to restore the balance of power in our system of government as provided in the original Constitution, reserving most of the power to the states and the people while still recognizing a federal role.