Sen. Michael B. Enzi

Republican Mike Enzi represents Wyoming in the United States Senate where he serves as chairman of the Budget Committee.
SEN. MIKE ENZI & REP. ROB BISHOP: Introducing the Repeal Amendment
May 7, 2015

Today, on the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate floors, we will introduce a joint measure that is a very simple and clear amendment to the U.S. Constitution—the Repeal Amendment. The sole purpose of the Repeal Amendment is to restore the balance of power in our system of government as provided in the original Constitution, reserving most of the power to the states and the people while still recognizing a federal role. 