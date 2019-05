Jane D. Englebright

Jane D. Englebright is senior vice president and chief nursing nurse executive for Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of health care services. A nationally recognized nursing leader, Dr. Englebright provides professional leadership for facility chief nursing officers across HCA Healthcare and approximately 80,000 94,000 nurses working in HCA Healthcare affiliate hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other sites of care. She also leads HCA Healthcare’s CNO Council in advancing a nursing agenda for leadership, operations and outcomes, and professional practice