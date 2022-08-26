Dr. LeRoy Essig

LeRoy Essig, M.D. is a pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine physician practicing in Columbus, OH. He is a graduate of Princeton University and The Ohio State University College of Medicine.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
LeRoy Essig, M.D. is a pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine physician practicing in Columbus, OH. He is a graduate of Princeton University and The Ohio State University College of Medicine.