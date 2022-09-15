Claudia Romo Edelman is a social entrepreneur, an advocate and a catalyst for change. A frequent public speaker and media contributor, Claudia is a leader for diversity, inclusion and equity, focused on unifying the U.S. Hispanic community and promoting sustainability and purpose-driven activities. Claudia is the Founder of the We Are All Human Foundation, a New York-based non-profit foundation, dedicated to advancing the agenda of diversity, inclusion and equity through developing and hosting global, national and regional events, conducting research and developing research pieces/publications, creating content and corporate activation.