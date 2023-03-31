Rod Dorilas is a Navy veteran, Palm Beach international business and maritime attorney, and former Republican congressional candidate who served as counsel to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, 2020-2021.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Rod Dorilas is a Navy veteran, Palm Beach international business and maritime attorney, and former Republican congressional candidate who served as counsel to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, 2020-2021.