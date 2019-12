Dudley Delffs

Dudley Delffs, PhD, is an award-winning novelist, poet, and biographer. Dudley’s lifelong fascination with his Celtic ancestry has resulted in great affection for British culture and frequent trips to the UK. When he’s not writing or traveling, Dudley enjoys hiking, painting, and smoking his Dunhill pipe on the porch of his home in Sewanee, Tennessee. His latest book, The Faith of Queen Elizabeth (Zondervan, 2019), releases just in time for Season 3 of The Crown on Netflix.