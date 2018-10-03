Cody Derespina

Doctors Without Borders nurse attacks Israeli troops at Gaza border, is shot dead, officials say
'Grave concerns' about Nunes memo revealing sources, methods appear unfounded
The “grave concerns” expressed by leading Democrats and Justice Department officials in a ferocious – and failed – campaign to quash or delay the release of a memo highlighting alleged intelligence abuses appeared to be unfounded, and the document revealed none of the “sources and methods” that alarmed the memo’s opponents.