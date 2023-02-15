Expand / Collapse search
Michele Cushatt is a three-time head and neck cancer survivor and parent of "children from hard places," Michele is a (reluctant) expert of trauma, pain, and the deep human need for authentic connection and enduring faith. She has published three previous books, including Undone, I Am. Her fourth book, A Faith That Will Not Fail: 10 Practices to Build Up Your Faith When Your World is Falling Apart, publishes March 2023. Michele and her husband, Troy, share a blended family of six children, including biological children, stepchildren, and foster-adopt children. They live on eight acres outside of Denver, Colorado.