Lindsay Carlton is a Senior video producer and writer for Fox Digital Originals. Follow her on Twitter @LCCARLTON
Probiotics, the “good” live bacteria that helps keep your gut healthy, has been shown to support a healthy immune system, boost weight management and even improve your mental health. But dermatologist and author Dr. Whitney Bowe explains there's also a connection between a healthy gut and clear, radiant skin. She sits down with Fox News’ Dr. Manny Alvarez to show how we can incorporate these “helpful” bacteria into our lives to get great skin from the inside out and outside in.