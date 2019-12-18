John Crowley

John F. Crowley is CEO of Amicus Therapeutics. Crowley’s involvement with biotechnology stems from the 1998 diagnosis of two of his children with Pompe disease—a severe and often fatal neuromuscular disorder. He founded Amicus in 2005 with five employees to discover and develop novel treatments for rare diseases. Amicus has grown to over 600 employees with operations in 27 countries. He served previously as the National Chairman of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America and is a Navy Reserve veteran of the global war on terrorism, with service in Afghanistan.