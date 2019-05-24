John Cortines

John Cortines is the author of True Riches: What Jesus Really Said About Money and Your Heart. He serves as chief operating officer at Generous Giving, a Christian nonprofit that seeks to spread the biblical message of generosity. In addition to True Riches, John is the coauthor of God and Money and also speaks regularly at churches and conferences around the country. He earned his MBA at Harvard Business School and has two engineering degrees. John and his family of five live in Orlando, Florida.