Heather Childers

Heather Childers is the host of Fox News Channel's (FNC) morning program, Fox & Friends First (weekdays 4-5AM/ET). She joined the network in October 2010 and is based in New York.Read More

Prior to joining FNC, Childers held the role of weekday evening anchor for News 14 Carolina, a 24-hour news service in North Carolina. During her eight-year tenure with the network in Charlotte, she anchored extensive live coverage of major local and national news events, including the War on Terror and anniversary of 9/11.

Prior to News 14 Carolina, Childers was the weekend evening anchor and weekday reporter for WLOS-TV (ABC) in Asheville, NC. Before that, she was hired as a weekday anchor for WFLX-TV (FOX) in Albany, GA and was promoted to news director within one year.

A recipient of several awards, including the National Academy of Television Journalists award for Best Female News Anchor, Childers began her career as a producer at WCNC-TV (NBC) in Charlotte, NC. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.