Chuck Conner is the president of the National Council of Farmers Cooperatives. He previously served as the Acting Secretary of Agriculture in President George W. Bush’s Administration.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Chuck Conner is the president of the National Council of Farmers Cooperatives. He previously served as the Acting Secretary of Agriculture in President George W. Bush’s Administration.