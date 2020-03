The Rev. Billy Cerveny is the founder and Executive Director of Redbird and a long-time Nashville resident. Billy preaches, teaches and offers pastoral care to individuals, couples, and groups. Billy also works in partnership with Soccer Chaplains United and is the chaplain for Nashville SC , Nashville’s Major League Soccer team. Billy is an ordained pastor in the Presbyterian Church (PCA) and prior to launching Redbird he was a pastor at Midtown Fellowship’s downtown campus in Nashville.