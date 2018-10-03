Tracy Byrnes joined FOX Business Network in October 2007 as a reporter. Read More

Since September 2005, Byrnes has been a recurring guest on FOX News Channel, appearing on "Cashin' In," "Bulls & Bears," and "Your World with Neil Cavuto." She has also been a weekly morning business correspondent for FOX News affiliates in New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Detroit, Salt Lake City, and Atlanta.

Prior to FBN, Byrnes was a freelance reporter and contributed personal finance and tax stories to TheStreet.com and The New York Post. She was also a senior writer for TheStreet.com, where she created the Tax Forum and Global Tax Forum columns. Byrnes began her career at Ernst & Young LLP as a senior accountant.

Byrnes graduated from Lehigh University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and English and she holds an MBA in Accounting from Rutgers University Graduate School of Management. She is also the recipient of the Newswomen's Club of New York Internet Breaking Business News Award and the NY State Society of CPA’s award for Online Excellence in Journalism.