Thornton D. Barnes

Thornton D. “TD” Barnes, author, and entrepreneur, grew up on a ranch at Dalhart, Texas. He graduated from Mountain View High School in Oklahoma and embarked on a 10-year military career. Barnes currently serves as the CEO of Startel, Inc., a landowner company with extensive water rights, and actively mining landscape rock and gold in Nevada. He serves as the president of Roadrunners Internationale, an association of Area 51 CIA, Air Force, and contractor veterans, and is the executive director of the Nevada Aerospace Hall of Fame.