Stuart Bradin

Col. Stuart W. Bradin established the NATO Special Operations Forces headquarters and is president and CEO of The Global Special Operations Forces (GSOF).
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Col. Stuart W. Bradin established the NATO Special Operations Forces headquarters and is president and CEO of The Global Special Operations Forces (GSOF).