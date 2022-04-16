Rick A. Bright, PhD — CEO, Pandemic Prevention Institute – is an immunologist and virologist who has led the development of multiple drugs, vaccines and diagnostics. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Pandemic Prevention Institute at The Rockefeller Foundation. Previously, Bright was the Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More recently he was a member of the Biden-Harris Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board. Bright is also a Senior Fellow of the Foreign Policy Association and serves on the Executive Board of the International Science Reserve.