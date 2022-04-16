Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rick A. Bright

Rick A. Bright

Rick A. Bright, PhD — CEO, Pandemic Prevention Institute – is an immunologist and virologist who has led the development of multiple drugs, vaccines and diagnostics. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Pandemic Prevention Institute at The Rockefeller Foundation. Previously, Bright was the Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More recently he was a member of the Biden-Harris Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board. Bright is also a Senior Fellow of the Foreign Policy Association and serves on the Executive Board of the International Science Reserve.