Mitchell Bard: World Health Organization lies about Israel on coronavirus and other health issues
President Trump renewed his criticism of the World Health Organization this week for the way the United Nations organization failed to challenge false information China initially provided minimizing the coronavirus outbreak in that country. He should also call out the WHO for its disgraceful role in spreading absurd lies and hatred about U.S. ally Israel for years.
Can Anyone Define the Obama Doctrine In the Middle East?
President Obama has been indecisive in the face of each eruption in the Arab world, waiting for direction from other leaders, the U.N. or the Arab League. Obama justifies intervention in Libya on humanitarian grounds, but he is unwilling to use force to protect civilians from massacres in Syria or Yemen.