John Bevere and his wife Lisa are the founders of Messenger International, an organization established to teach, reach, and rescue. A minister and best-selling author, John delivers messages of
uncompromising truth with boldness and passion. His desire is to support the local church and resource leaders regardless of location, language, or financial position. His latest book is "Good or God?: Why Good Without God Isn’t Enough" Messenger International (August 11, 2015). Follow him on Twitter@johnbevere, find him on Facebook and on Instagram and visit his website.