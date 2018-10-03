Joe Brettell

Calling All GOP Candidates -- A Conservative Explains Why You Should Care About Uganda
How a plan to make Joseph Kony famous changed our world
This week the world witnessed a new media phenomenon. A group called "Invisible Children," came up with a seemingly simple, but effective solution to finally catch one of the world’s most wanted criminals. This week the world witnessed a new media phenomenon. A group called "Invisible Children," came up with a seemingly simple, but effective solution to finally catch one of the world’s most wanted criminals.