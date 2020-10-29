Gerard Baker

Gerard "Gerry" Baker is Editor-At-Large of The Wall Street Journal. His weekly column for the editorial page, “Free Expression,” appears in The Wall Street Journal each Tuesday. Mr. Baker is also host of “WSJ at Large with Gerry Baker,” a weekly news and current affairs interview show on the Fox Business Network.Read More

Mr. Baker previously served as Editor-in-Chief of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones form 2013 - 2018. Prior to that, Mr. Baker was Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The Wall Street Journal from 2009 - 2013. He has been a journalist for more than 30 years, writing and broadcasting for some of the world’s most famous news organizations, including his tenure at The Financial Times, The Times of London, and The BBC.

He was educated at Corpus Christi College, Oxford University, where he graduated in 1983 with a 1st Class Honors Degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. You can follow him at @GerardTBaker.