Frank Biggio

Frank “Gus” Biggio served on active duty in the United States Marine Corps from mid- 1993 until December 1997 after graduating from Denison University. After his initial service, he returned to his native Ohio to attend law school at Case Western Reserve University. Biggio then lived and worked in New York City and Washington, D.C., picking up a degree from Georgetown University along the way. Nearly ten years after first leaving the service, he rejoined the Marine Corps in October 2007. With his country at war, the same itch that drove him to volunteer in the 1990s drove his desire to serve again. "The Wolves of Helmand" is his first book. Through his work, he spends his time between Switzerland and Washington, D.C., but has always called Ohio home.