Dr. Richard Besser president and CEO

Dr. Richard Besser, a pediatrician, is president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, America’s largest health philanthropy, based in Princeton, N.J. He serves on the New Jersey Restart and Recovery Commission. He was acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. Follow him on Twitter: @DrRichBesser