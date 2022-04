David N. Bernstein, MD, MBA, MEI is a resident physician at the Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Boston Children’s Hospital. He is an expert in value-based health care transformation, and he has published in The Hill, RealClearHealth, The National Interest, The Daily Signal, and KevinMD.com.