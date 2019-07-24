Ann Berry is a British citizen based in the U.S. since 2006. She is a financial analyst covering Brexit politics and global markets. Follow her on Twitter @AnnBerry_NYC.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Ann Berry is a British citizen based in the U.S. since 2006. She is a financial analyst covering Brexit politics and global markets. Follow her on Twitter @AnnBerry_NYC.