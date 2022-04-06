Expand / Collapse search
Megan Alexander

Megan Alexander is Author of two books "Faith in the Spotlight – thriving in your career while staying true to your beliefs" and the children’s book "One More Hug". She is Executive Producer and Host of the holiday travel show "Small Town Christmas" on the UP Network, a national correspondent seen on CBS and Inside Edition, and a Keynote Speaker on the topics of Work and Faith. Megan in the proud married Mother of three kids and splits her time between Nashville and New York. www.MeganAlexander.com.