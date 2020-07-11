Lori Allen is the author of the new book "Say Yes to What's Next" (July 14, 2020, Thomas Nelson). She opened her store Bridals by Lori just two weeks after graduating from the all-female Columbia College in South Carolina. Four decades later, she is one of the world's foremost experts on bridal couture and the central figure of TLC's reality show "Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta," filmed onsite at Allen’s bridal salon and shown in more than 120 countries. She resides in Atlanta with her husband, Eddie, not far from her daughter and her husband, son and his wife, and three grandchildren.