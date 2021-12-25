Diana Allocco is a writer in Florida. After her tenure as Senior Staff Editor at The Reader's Digest, she was Managing Editor of The Limbaugh Letter for its entire 29-year run.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Diana Allocco is a writer in Florida. After her tenure as Senior Staff Editor at The Reader's Digest, she was Managing Editor of The Limbaugh Letter for its entire 29-year run.