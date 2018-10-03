David Asman joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in 1997 and currently serves as host of "Forbes on FOX," a weekend half-hour program that offers an informative look at the business week (Saturday from 11:00-11:30 AM/ET). Asman is also an anchor on FOX Business Network, where he co-hosts "After the Bell" (4-5 PM/ET) with anchor Liz Claman.Read More

During his tenure at FNC, Asman has served as a weekday anchor for "Fox News Live." In 2005, he was named head of FNC's documentary unit where he hosted a series of investigative specials, including "Global Warming: The Debate Continues" and "U.N. Blood Money," a three-part series which examined the oil-for-food controversy.

Prior to joining FNC, Asman served as the Wall Street Journal's editorial features editor beginning in 1995. He joined the newspaper in 1983 as an editorial writer, where he edited the Manager's Journal and the Americas column. He also wrote editorials and over 100 articles from Latin America and elsewhere. In 1994, Asman was named senior editor for the Journal's editorial page, where his role was combined with administrative responsibilities.

A recipient of the 1986 Inter American Press Association's (IAPA) Tom Wallace Award for coverage of Latin America in the Americas column, Asman also was editor of the book, "The Wall Street Journal on Management: Adding Value Through Synergy." In addition, he received the IAPA's 1992 and 1995 Daily Gleaner Award for his articles on free trade and Cuba and Mexico's economy respectively.

Asman began his journalism career in 1978 as an assistant editor of Prospect Magazine and rose to executive editor within a year. In 1980, he was hired by George Gilder to start up an economic journal for the Manhattan Institute. Asman has also been a radio commentator for "Perspective on the Economy," and was a consultant to the Ford Foundation on African organizations in the United States. He also served as host of "Issues USA," a nightly televised public affairs show.