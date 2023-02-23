Caitlyn Aversman is a research assistant at the American Enterprise Institute. She is one of the authors of "The Media’s Slanted Coverage of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan."
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Caitlyn Aversman is a research assistant at the American Enterprise Institute. She is one of the authors of "The Media’s Slanted Coverage of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan."