Rodent infestation at Angel Stadium leads to concession stand shutdown after health inspection report

The Los Angeles Angels have seemingly traded the rally monkey in for alley rats. Now, there is a new problem crawling into Anaheim: a rodent infestation at Angel Stadium.

Health inspection reports that surfaced this week showed Section 432 at Angel Stadium was hit with a shutdown, and inspectors found the concession stands were not exactly running a tight ship.

Turns out some uninvited, four-legged guests were making themselves at home. For once, the stench at the Big A is not just coming from the bullpen.

Orange County Public Health Services did not find just one mouse sniffing around for scraps. Inspectors flagged rodent droppings in five different spots around the concession area, which is still more coverage than the Angels' lineup usually provides.

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The exclusive report shared by the California Post also noted a ceiling hole larger than a quarter inch, which basically gave the critters a free pass to move between the rafters and the food stations like they had season tickets.

On record, the concession stand was shut down on April 22, which was a homestand against Toronto, ending in a 7-3 win over the Blue Jays.

While the Angels keep struggling to shut down opposing hitters, the health department had no trouble shutting down part of the stadium.

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Angel Stadium is now the fourth-oldest park in Major League Baseball, and it is showing its age in all the wrong ways.

The Angels are paying hundreds of millions for a roster that cannot find home plate, while the rats are finding nacho cheese without spending a dime.

If you are heading to the Big A this week, you might want to think twice about the upper deck snacks.

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Until Artie Moreno fixes the holes in the ceiling and the holes in the lineup, the only thing consistently lit in Anaheim might be a Closed for Infestation sign.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela