Fernando Tatis Jr. ripped for embarrassing fielding blunder that led to "little league grand slam"

It's been a rough start to the year for San Diego Padres star, Fernando Tatis Jr. He's hitting a measly .248, and, somehow, STILL doesn't have a home run this season.

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Frankly, I didn't think it was possible for a player like Fernando Tatis to go this long without hitting a ball into the bleachers, but I was wrong. His last dinger came in the World Baseball Classic ... in MARCH. Wild.

But, we're not here to discuss Tatis' struggles at the dish. Unfortunately for the three-time All-Star, we're here to take a look at his effort in the field ...

... which also hasn't been great.

Take a look!

Not the best look for Fernando Tatis here

Whooooooooooooof. Just a brutal look here for Tatis. I haven't seen that play in a long, long time. But, we've all seen it before, right?

THIS YEAR'S AMERICAN LEAGUE MIGHT BE THE WORST IN MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL HISTORY

Anyone here who played Little League certainly grew up with that exact same play. It was a staple of my childhood. There is no such thing as an innocent ground ball in Little League baseball. It doesn't exist. The second a ball is hit, you hold your breath. There is no telling what's gonna happen, or where the play is gonna go.

I saw it all in my 20 years playing baseball. Well, I'd like to think I did. I'm sure I didn't, but I did see a bunch. Some good. Most of it? Bad.

Inside-the-park home runs on balls that never left the infield? Yep. Fights? You betcha. Mercy rules? I was on the receiving end of almost all of them.

One time, I played on a team so bad that we made four errors on one play. Do you know how hard that is to do? We did it ... with ease.

Anyway, back to Tatis. Again, it's just been a brutal year for the 27-year-old. No homers. Hitting in the lower .200s. I'm pretty sure I have a better OPS than him at the moment. It's just been bad.

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And, of course, the fans are fed up.

Yikes: