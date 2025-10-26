Would Jesus buy this stock? The rise of Biblically Responsible Investing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new trend has been gaining traction in the investment community and is picking up steam across America. This strategy, Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI), may well be worth your attention, whether you’re a devout believer, a cautious steward of your money or just someone who has leaned more into your faith.

What is Biblically Responsible Investing?

Using BRI, investors seek to align their financial decisions with biblical principles. It’s not just about return on investment. It’s about honoring the Lord with how we invest the resources He has entrusted to us. Basically, you invest in companies that align with Christian values and avoid those whose business practices or social stances conflict with those values.

Over the past 30 plus years of my investment career, I’ve seen socially responsible investing, ethical investing, the huge push for ESG investing, and now we are starting to see the rise of Biblically Responsible Investing.

Why is it gaining momentum now?

There are a few reasons:

More Christian investors are asking, "Where is my money going?" They no longer assume that funds are morally neutral. They’re realizing their investment dollars may be supporting businesses, causes or agendas in America that they don’t agree with.

The rise of screened funds, ETFs and mutual funds marketed specifically for faith-based investors has opened the door for those who want their portfolios to reflect more than just market returns.

The broader shift toward values-based investing (SRI, ESG) has created both the demand and the infrastructure for BRI. But BRI applies a distinctly biblical filter given the ongoing trend of people revisiting their overall faith.

How does it work in practice?

There are several mechanics that go into BRI for the way the funds are invested:

Negative screening – Companies engaged in practices contrary to biblical values (e.g., industries like abortion services, pornography, gambling, alcohol and tobacco, or companies that support agendas opposed to pro-life, pro-family principles) are generally excluded. Positive screening or affirmation – Companies whose business practices reflect biblical virtues (e.g., good stewardship of resources, ethical labor practices, family-friendly business models) are considered opportunities to add to a given fund. Stewardship mindset – Investors see themselves not simply as owners pursuing profit, but as managers of resources given by God, and they invest with both faith and finance in mind.

What are some funds that offer this approach?

If you’re looking to invest along these lines, here are some examples of funds and ETFs that market themselves as Biblically Responsible Investing vehicles. (These a just a few examples but do your homework before you invest.)

BIBL (Inspire 100 ETF) — An ETF that uses a proprietary "Inspire Impact Score™" to evaluate companies on how well they align with biblical values.

PRAY (FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF) — An actively managed ETF that not only aligns investments with Christian values (screens out companies tied to abortion, adult entertainment, gambling, etc.) but also seeks to adjust risk exposure dynamically.

CATH (Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF) — This fund targets companies whose business practices line up with guidelines from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, another example of faith-based screening.

Are there benefits – beyond the spiritual component here?

Conscience alignment: You can rest better knowing that your investments aren’t indirectly supporting causes you oppose.

Competitive returns: The good news is, faith-aligned investing doesn’t automatically mean sacrificing returns. Of course there are no guarantees these funds will perform, but you might sleep better at night knowing your money in being invested in companies that align with your values. Some research shows that BRI-screened portfolios perform similarly to conventional portfolios over time.

Purposeful investing: Investing becomes more than just accumulation and more than tithing at church. It becomes a way to reflect your values, your faith, your legacy.

Is It Time For You To Start Biblically Investing?

If you’re someone who believes that "Whatever you do, do all for the glory of God" (1 Corinthians 10:31) applies to how you make money and not just how you spend it, then BRI may be a tool worth considering. If you view your investments solely as a profit machine with no moral reflection, then perhaps it’s time you turn the page.

Biblically Responsible Investing could be a fad and could be more permanent as a new forceful culture takes place here in America. For Christian investors who want their money to reflect their faith, for stewards who believe God owns everything, and for families who think about the legacy of their wealth it offers a powerful option. One that connects the marketplace with the pew and the balance sheet with the Bible.