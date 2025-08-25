Why politicians abandon Switzerland-like centrism to be more like Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Switzerland has long been the global poster child for neutrality. The country has built its entire brand on staying out of conflict, minding its own business and balancing interests.

For centuries, that worked. But in today’s American political climate, neutrality has become the kiss of death if you want to win a political race and get the latest news soundbite.

Level-headed, centrist politicians who avoid social media don’t get attention anymore because the political marketplace is driven by outrage, algorithms and entertainment value. The 24/7 news cycle and platforms like X, TikTok and Instagram reward sound bites, conflict and viral moments – not nuanced policy discussions.

In an era where voters are polarized and clicks drive coverage, being measured and thoughtful simply doesn’t generate headlines. As a result, middle-of-the-road politicians are often drowned out by louder, more extreme voices who know how to dominate attention. Let’s face it, the middle means you’ll likely be the person who finishes last.

Gavin Newsom Shows His Shift

Look at California Gov. Gavin Newsom. For years, Newsom styled himself as a progressive but reasonably pragmatic Democrat – governing a big state, cutting deals, and trying to look presidential without being extreme. He hasn’t done a great job, failed in a debate with Ron DeSantis, and desperately wants to be the next president of the United States.

In recent months, Newsom has completely changed his playbook and doesn’t care whether people think he’s fake or not. He’s leaned hard into trolling Donald Trump, escalating rhetoric and adopting the sharp sound bites that dominate news cycles. And you know what? It’s working. People are talking about him more.

Why? Because he knows that staying in the middle isn’t a winning formula. If you want to remain in the 2028 conversation, you can’t just quietly pass budgets and host dinners. You need viral clips. You need memes. You need to be loud. In a world where Trump dominates headlines with every social post, trying to be Switzerland just leaves you invisible.

The Mamdani Earthquake in New York

Nowhere is this lesson clearer than in New York City’s mayoral race. Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, shocked the establishment when he trounced Andrew Cuomo in the primary. Mamdani didn’t hide his ideology. He put rent freezes, free buses, free groceries and universal childcare front and center.

He knocked on doors in multiple languages, energized young voters and leaned into a fiery brand of politics that spoke directly to activist communities. Let’s be clear. He’ll crush the soul of New York City if he wins, but he’s got the right playbook to win right now.

Meanwhile, Cuomo is trying to run as the experienced, level-headed Democratic centrist. The result? He’s getting steamrolled. Mamdani’s campaign has raised over $4.4 million, drawing grassroots and union support. Cuomo, stuck in the middle lane, can barely generate enthusiasm. In today’s environment, passion and clarity win. Neutrality gets you nowhere.

Even Eric Adams, the current mayor and a self-styled moderate, is learning this the hard way. He’s tried to position himself as the sensible law-and-order candidate. But instead of breaking through, he finds himself lobbing desperate shots at Mamdani – going so far as to question his religious values in public.

That’s not the move of a confident centrist. That’s the move of a politician who realizes the ground has shifted under his feet.

Trump Proves the Model and Is the Master

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump has mastered this reality. He is the antithesis of Switzerland. Every move is bold, controversial and polarizing. It’s decisive whether or not you like it. And that’s exactly why he controls the narrative. Even when he’s not on stage, he forces opponents to respond.

Every Truth Social post, every TV interview, every rally and every press statement sucks up media oxygen. Like President Trump or not, you’ve got to respect how good he is at controlling the stage with the spotlight on him all the time.

The New Political Marketplace

Why has neutrality lost its value? Two reasons. First, the media ecosystem thrives on clicks and conflict. Outrage spreads faster than nuance. If you’re a careful, measured politician, your speeches don’t go viral. If you throw rhetorical bombs, you’re on every news feed within minutes.

Second, the electorate itself has become polarized. Many Americans now vote as much against the "other side" as for their own. People are moving to a state based upon whether it’s red or blue. People are choosing their friends based on whether their values are red or blue. Sometimes, even families don’t speak to each other based upon who is red and who is blue.

None of this is new, by the way. The happiest societies in the world are proven to be the ones that generally are more homogenous with religion and race. In America you can now add a third element, which is your political stance.

The Political Future

In this political environment, candidates who try to split the difference come across as weak or unprincipled. Voters want conviction, even if they disagree with it. They want someone who will fight, not someone who will negotiate.

Switzerland may be beautiful, but it’s not a winning strategy in America today. Gavin Newsom understands it. Zohran Mamdani is proving it. Donald Trump perfected it years ago. The middle ground has become political quicksand.

The future belongs to those willing to plant a flag – not those quietly waving a white one.