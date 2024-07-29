Why don’t we trust the government anymore?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In 1958, the National Election Study began surveying Americans' trust in government, revealing that approximately 75% believed the federal government would do the right thing almost always or most of the time. However, according to Pew Research in 2023, this trust has plummeted to a seven-decade low of merely 16%.

Alarmingly, only 2% of Americans now believe that the government consistently acts correctly, and confidence in elected officials continues to erode. The primary reason for this decline is clear: our government leaders no longer take responsibility for their decisions.

In the upcoming 100 days leading up to the election, consider whether you hear either candidate admit to mistakes on the campaign trail. Statements such as "I made a mistake," "That was a bad decision," or "We shouldn’t have gone down that path" have become rare.

True leadership is challenging and often solitary. It requires making tough decisions and, more importantly, acknowledging both successes and failures. Unfortunately, our politicians no longer engage in this level of honesty, contributing significantly to the diminishing trust in the federal government. People understand that no one can be right all the time… we are only human.

During this election season, you will also witness both sides of the political spectrum engaging in the blame game. Whether through television soundbites, newspaper columns or social media, it is common to see one side blaming the other for current issues, including the economy, immigration, crime, abortion or climate change.

When leaders resort to blaming others, it sets a precedent that if we cannot solve our problems, we are justified in blaming someone else for the difficulties or inaction.

True leaders do not solve problems by shifting blame. Instead, they strive to unite people around a shared vision and actionable solutions. When top elected officials indulge in blame games, it further erodes public trust in their ability to accomplish anything meaningful.

Restoring trust in government requires addressing the disconnect between what politicians say and what people perceive. For instance, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., once remarked, "Anyone who would think that they’re at some advantage because of Joe Biden’s age thinks that at their peril because he’s very sharp." Yet, a few months later, she questioned Biden’s capability to run for president and immediately endorsed Kamala Harris once he dropped his re-election campaign.

Similarly, Harris famously deflected when asked about her plans to visit the border by saying, "And I haven’t been to Europe yet." Despite her role in addressing illegal migration, she failed to acknowledge the incomplete efforts.

Even more starkly, in the years following the 2020 election, President Trump continually described the election as "rigged." True leaders accept defeat graciously and work toward a comeback, akin to athletes in sports who often achieve remarkable comebacks.

As we approach the upcoming election, it remains to be seen whether voters will prioritize personality over policies. Social media also plays a significant role in eroding trust, with many people relying on their smartphones for information. The rapid consumption of news through brief soundbites often prevents people from getting the full story, influencing their perceptions and actions significantly.

Americans yearn to restore their trust and faith in their leaders. Politicians need to understand that showing vulnerability and admitting to mistakes does not signify weakness but strength.

In any leadership role, be it in corporate America or a family-run business, making wrong choices is inevitable. However, confidence is instilled by leader.s who can persist in their vision despite setbacks.

It's time for our leaders to rebuild our trust, starting with three simple words: "I was wrong."